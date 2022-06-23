YouTube
  • search
Trending Agnipath Political Crisis in Maharashtra Coronavirus Web-Stories Fake News Buster Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Instead of horse or car, groom opts for bulldozer for marriage procession

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Betul, Jun 23: While bulldozers are more in news these days over their use for razing the properties of rioters in some states, a groom here in Madhya Pradesh chose it, instead of a horse or car, for his marriage procession.

    Two women family members also accompanied the groom, Ankush Jaiswal, on the bulldozer during the wedding procession on Wednesday in Jhallar village under Bhainsdehi tehsil of Betul district. Some photos and videos of the marriage procession went viral on social media.

    Instead of horse or car, groom opts for bulldozer for marriage procession

    Jaiswal, a civil engineer by profession, said he had been working with construction-related machines, including bulldozers, every day as part of his job. "Therefore, a thought came to my mind that I should use such equipment as part of my wedding to make it a memorable event,” Jaiswal said.

    The loader bucket of the bulldozer was decorated appropriately for the occasion, he said. "I sat comfortably on it during the marriage procession," Jaiswal said.

    PTI

    Comments

    More MARRIAGE News  

    Read more about:

    marriage groom

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X