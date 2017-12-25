Inspired by PM Modi and Yogi Muslim girl Afreen Rauf wins Gita recitation competition

A Muslim girl from Lucknow has emerged victorious in a Gita recitation competition organised by Education Board of Lucknow.

After achieving the feat, she said that the verses said by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspired her to learn Gita.

She said, "I heard Modi ji & Yogi ji recite shlokas ,it inspired me to learn & recite them." She also expressed her wish of Yogi Adityanath recognising her feat saying, "I hope UP CM Yogi Adityanath acknowledges my efforts."

"I request all parents to let their girls study and grow. No daughter is less than any son. Therefore, girls should be encouraged in whichever area they plan to excel in," she said.

She said, "There is no distinction such as Hindu or Muslim when it comes to studies, one must study the subject of his/her choice."

Recently, a 12-year-old Muslim girl, studying in Class 6 of a Mira Road school in Mumbai, secured the first place in a Bhagwad Gita competition organised by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) last month.

Mariyam Asif Siddiqui, a student of Cosmopolitan High School in Mira Road, won the contest from among 4,500 students who appeared for the competition.

She received the first prize in an inter-school competition for explaining the teachings of the holy book.

OneIndia News