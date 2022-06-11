Inspired by '777 Charlie' movie, Police name the new sniffer dog as CHARLIE

This adorable dog’s reaction after barking for the first time will leave you in splits

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mangaluru, Jun 11: A new member of the police squad in the city has been named after the fiercely loyal canine star in the Kannada movie '777 Charlie,' the directorial debut of Kiran Raj.

Police has named the new entrant as Charlie, who is also a Labrador like the dog in the movie, which portrays strong human-animal bonding.

The naming ceremony was held on Friday.

The dog handlers had got a cake ready for the celebration. Top police officials participated in the ceremony. City police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said the film has nicely captured the relationship between the pet dog and its owner, which is also seen between the dog and its handler.

He said police personnel had suggested the name for the fifth member of the squad after watching the movie to which he gave the nod.

Charlie will soon be sent to Bengaluru city armed reserve for a six-month training, along with handlers Harish and Vikram, he said.

Meanwhile, the film '777 Charlie' is getting rave reviews and drawing large crowds in theatres.