YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Inspired by '777 Charlie' movie, Police name the new sniffer dog as CHARLIE

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mangaluru, Jun 11: A new member of the police squad in the city has been named after the fiercely loyal canine star in the Kannada movie '777 Charlie,' the directorial debut of Kiran Raj.

    Police has named the new entrant as Charlie, who is also a Labrador like the dog in the movie, which portrays strong human-animal bonding.

    Inspired by 777 Charlie movie, Police name the new sniffer dog as CHARLIE

    The naming ceremony was held on Friday.

    The dog handlers had got a cake ready for the celebration. Top police officials participated in the ceremony. City police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said the film has nicely captured the relationship between the pet dog and its owner, which is also seen between the dog and its handler.

    He said police personnel had suggested the name for the fifth member of the squad after watching the movie to which he gave the nod.

    Charlie will soon be sent to Bengaluru city armed reserve for a six-month training, along with handlers Harish and Vikram, he said.

    Meanwhile, the film '777 Charlie' is getting rave reviews and drawing large crowds in theatres.

    Comments

    More DOG News  

    Read more about:

    dog police

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X