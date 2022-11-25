Inside Aftab's mind: 50 questions and 8 hours of polygraph test, but not all questions answered

'He blackmails me that he'll kill me, cut me in pieces': Shraddha Walker's police complaint in 2020

New Delhi, Nov 25: After marathon polygraph test of nearly eight hours involving around 50 questions, accused in Shraddha Walkar murder case Aftab Amin Poonawala was allowed to leave Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini. First his vitals were checked and then around 50 questions were asked. He may be called on Friday again for another session.

He undertook his second polygraph test, also known as the lie detector test, before Narco analysis to unearth the whole act of crime. However, the test could not be conducted on Wednesday as the 28-year-old accused was down with fever and cold. "Polygraph test was incomplete today after Aftab complained of fever. Police will bring him back to FSL tomorrow. The rest of the polygraph test will continue again," said Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) PRO Sanjeev K Gupta, as reported by news agency PTI.

Aftab had undergone the first session of the polygraph test on Tuesday.

Shraddha 's hair strands found

According to a report on News18, the Delhi police said that the hair strands allegedly belonging to Shraddha Walker, were found during investigation which is a crucial lead and could help with forensic tests including a DNA test. The evidence is reportedly being sent to the FSL lab for testing. In total, over 35 items, including bones, files, documents and crucial evidence from the crime scene, have been recovered by the police.

Aftab used to inflict cigarette burns on Shraddha

Shraddha's two close friends from Maharashtra testified in a Delhi court in Saket where they stated that Aftab Poonawala used to give Shraddha Walkar cigarette burns but she desisted from approaching police as she wanted to give him another chance, as reported by PTI.

After getting into a relationship with Poonawala, Walkar distanced herself from her family and all her friends, her college friend Rajat Shukla said while speaking to news channel ABP News. "In 2021, Shradda shared with one of her close woman friends that Aftab burnt her with cigarette on her back, and we felt bad after hearing about this," he said.

Aftab used multiple knives to dismember Shraddha's body, 5 recovered but saw missing

The Delhi police, who are investigating the case, also seized five knives used by Aftab to chop of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar into 16 pieces have been recovered from his flat. However, the saw that was allegedly used by the accused is yet to be recovered, police said as per PTI.

News agency ANI quoted its sources in Delhi Police saying that the accused (Aftab) has told them that he had used multiple weapons to dismember her body. "In the last few days, the police have recovered five large knives which have been sent to the forensics team for investigation," Delhi Police sources said.

When it began to end

Aftab and Shraddha met through a dating app Bumble in 2019. They had travelled together to some places including Himachal Pradesh. They shifted to Delhi and stayed together in a flat of a man whom they had met in Himachal Pradesh. Her parents were against the inter-faith relationship and had stopped talking to her after she decided to move to Delhi with him.

Poonawala allegedly strangled Shraddha and chopped off her body into 17-18 peices which he kept in a 300-litre refrigerator for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.

The police said that the couple would fight regularly over issues such as marriage and who would bear the household expenses. On May 18, he strangled her to death and then set out to buy a knife and fridge. Following a missing person's complaint filed by Shraddha's father as her daughter was untraceable for over two months, the police arrested Aftab, six months after the crime took place.

