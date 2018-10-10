India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

Inquiry ordered over segregation of Hindu and Muslim students in Delhi school

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 10: After it emerged that a municipality school in Delhi's Wazirabad segregated Hindu and Muslim students in different sections, an inquiry has been ordered and the MCD School in charge was suspended.

    Delhi Government has ordered an inquiry into the matter and sought a report by October 12, reported news agency ANI.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "Have sought a report on this issue, anyone found guilty will be punished. This is an unfortunate incident, MCD does not discriminate on basis of religion, all are equal," North MCD Mayor Adesh Gupta told ANI.

    A group of teachers employed by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has alleged that a primary school in Wazirabad is deliberately segregating Hindu and Muslim students in different sections, reported The Indian Express. 

    The disturbing development, say some teachers, has come about after CB Singh Sehrawat was put in charge soon after the principal was transferred on July 2. Sehrawat though has denied any deliberate attempt at segregating the students on the basis of religion, said the report.

    Read more about:

    delhi new delhi hindus muslims

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 10, 2018, 21:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 10, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue