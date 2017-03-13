Infographic: States ruled by the BJP in 2017

The BJP has bagged Himachal Pradesh and retained Gujarat. With Himachal Pradesh being added to the BJP's kitty, another state has now turned saffron.

The BJP had recently won Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand handsomely.

The BJP also formed the governments recently at Goa and Manipur and this added to the party's dominance across the country.

The most noticeable change in the map is the less number of states ruled by the Congress. The Congress is currently ruling in Karnataka, Mizoram, Meghalaya,, Pudducherry and Punjab.

OneIndia News