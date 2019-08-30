  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Infiltrated to likely to infiltrate: Alert on Pak trained terrorists entering India modified

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 30: There was a state of confusion over the presence of terrorists at Gujarat. At first it was said that Pakistan trained terrorists had infiltrated the Gulf of Kutch.

    Later on the alert was modified to state, 'Pakistan trained commandos are likely to enter India through Kutch.'

    Infiltrated to likely to infiltrate: Alert on Pak trained terrorists entering India modified
    File photo

    There was a mistake in the initial alert, which was then corrected, sources tell OneIndia. The alert was about the possible infiltration of terrorists into India, the source also added.

    Intense search operation carried out in Kashmir after IB reports presence of terrorists

    Recently the Indian Navy had warned that an "underwater wing" of Pakistan- based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) is training people to carry out attacks. However the Indian Navy is fully prepared to thwart any such attempt, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh had said.

    He said all stakeholders in coastal security are ensuring that there is no intrusion from the sea.

    "We have received intelligence (input) that an underwater wing of Jaish-e-Mohammed is training people to carry out attacks from water and that is one change.

    "But we are fully prepared and will thwart any such attempt," he added.

    Admiral Singh was answering a query on the changing form of terror and the Navy's response to them.

    Infiltrations, enhanced terror strikes: An uneasy calm at the Indo-Pak border

    Speaking about heightened vigil along the country's coast since the deadly 26/11 sea-borne terror attacks on Mumbai in 2008, he said the Navy was overall in-charge of maritime security.

    "The Indian Navy, maritime police, state governments and other stakeholders are making sure there is no intrusion from the sea," the Navy chief stated.

    More INFILTRATION News

    Read more about:

    infiltration terrorists pakistan

    Story first published: Friday, August 30, 2019, 5:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 30, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue