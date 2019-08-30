Infiltrated to likely to infiltrate: Alert on Pak trained terrorists entering India modified

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 30: There was a state of confusion over the presence of terrorists at Gujarat. At first it was said that Pakistan trained terrorists had infiltrated the Gulf of Kutch.

Later on the alert was modified to state, 'Pakistan trained commandos are likely to enter India through Kutch.'

There was a mistake in the initial alert, which was then corrected, sources tell OneIndia. The alert was about the possible infiltration of terrorists into India, the source also added.

Recently the Indian Navy had warned that an "underwater wing" of Pakistan- based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) is training people to carry out attacks. However the Indian Navy is fully prepared to thwart any such attempt, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh had said.

He said all stakeholders in coastal security are ensuring that there is no intrusion from the sea.

"We have received intelligence (input) that an underwater wing of Jaish-e-Mohammed is training people to carry out attacks from water and that is one change.

"But we are fully prepared and will thwart any such attempt," he added.

Admiral Singh was answering a query on the changing form of terror and the Navy's response to them.

Speaking about heightened vigil along the country's coast since the deadly 26/11 sea-borne terror attacks on Mumbai in 2008, he said the Navy was overall in-charge of maritime security.

"The Indian Navy, maritime police, state governments and other stakeholders are making sure there is no intrusion from the sea," the Navy chief stated.