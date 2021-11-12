Industrial production rises by 3.1% in September; Retail inflation rises to 4.48% in October

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 12: India's industrial production grew by 3.1% in September as compared to 1% in the same month last year, according to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Friday.

For the month of September 2021, the Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with base 2011-12 stands at 127.9. The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of September 2021 stand at 95.1, 129.9 and 167.9 respectively. These Quick Estimates will undergo revision in subsequent releases as per the revision policy of IIP.

As per Use-based classification, the indices stand at 117.3 for Primary Goods, 91.5 for Capital Goods, 140.2 for Intermediate Goods and 142.5 for Infrastructure/ Construction Goods for the month of September 2021. Further, the indices for Consumer durables and Consumer non-durables stand at 126.4 and 146.6 respectively for the month September 2021.

Details of Quick Estimates of the Index of Industrial Production for the month of September 2021 at Sectoral, 2-digit level of National Industrial Classification (NIC-2008) and by Use-based classification are given at Statements I, II and III respectively. Also, for users to appreciate the changes in the industrial sector, Statement IV provides month-wise indices for the last 12 months, by industry groups (as per 2-digit level of NIC-2008) and sectors.

Along with the Quick Estimates of IIP for the month of September 2021, the indices for August 2021 have undergone the first revision and those for June 2021 have undergone final revision in the light of the updated data received from the source agencies. The Quick Estimates for September 2021, the first revision for August 2021 and the final revision for June 2021 have been compiled at weighted response rates of 89 percent, 93 percent and 94 percent respectively.

The National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is releasing All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Base 2012=100 and corresponding Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for Rural (R), Urban (U) and Combined (C) for the month of October 2021 (Provisional) in this press note. CPIs for Sub-Groups and Groups for both All India and all States/UTs are also being released.

The Price data are collected fromselected 1114 urban Markets and 1181 villages covering all States/UTs through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of NSO, MoSPI on a weekly roster. During the month of October 2021, NSO collected prices from 99.6% villages and 98.2% urbanMarkets while the Market-wise prices reported therein were 88.4% for rural and 91.8% for urban.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, November 12, 2021, 18:38 [IST]