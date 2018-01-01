India's stand about terror vindicated after Trump's decision: Union minister Jitendra Singh

Reacting to Donald Trump's tweet to stop giving funds to Pakistan, the Indian government expressed their happiness with his statement and said it vindicated India's stand.

Jitendra Singh, Minister of State, told ANI, "We can reasonably argue that Trump administration's decision today has abundantly vindicated India's stand as far as terror is concerned and as far as Pakistan's role in perpetrating terror is concerned."

"Congrats to POTUS for calling Terroristan's bluff & signalling resolve to end Pak's deceit. Dear RahulG, here are results of diplomacy of PM @narendramodi ji. When will you see Pak "drama" instead of targeting Indian army. Are you rushing Aiyers to hug and console Pak over the snub? (sic)," BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said in a tweet.

His remarks came after Trump said Pakistan had given America nothing but lies and deceit and that it had provided a safe haven to terrorists.

"The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!" the US president said in a strongly worded tweet.

OneIndia News