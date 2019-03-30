  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Indians looking for extramarital affairs are happy with Supreme Court: survey

    By
    |

    New Delhi, March 30: Many Indians are thanking the country's Supreme Court nowadays from the core of their hearts. In fact, a recent survey has said that the apex court's striking down two colonial-era rules -- Section 377 and 497 of the Indian Penal Code -- has pleased a lot of people (nearly 70 per cent) and they feel these changes "will liberate people from their marriage burden and help in having love affairs out of wedlock", Quartz said in a report recently.

    Indians looking for extramarital affairs are happy with Supreme Court: survey

    The survey was carried out across India on Valentine's Day by Gleeden, an extramarital dating site that has five lakh users in India. Therein, married individuals look for affairs partners.

    Bipin Rawat suggests SC order on decriminalising gay sex may not be implemented in Army

    According to the Quartz report, a third of the respondents of the survey who said the changes would be liberating were women.

    Gleeden reported that in the past six months, there has been a 45 per cent hike in same-sex encounters among the site's subscribers. According to a press release by Gleeden, this fact proves that once Section 377 was decriminalised, people were freer to express their sexual preference and to pursue homosexual or bisexual encounters outside their marriages.

    More SUPREME COURT News

    Read more about:

    supreme court homosexuality society adultery

    Story first published: Saturday, March 30, 2019, 14:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 30, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue