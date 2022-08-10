India
    Indian teams that won bronze in Chess Olympiad to get Rs 1 crore prize announces M K Stalin

    New Delhi, Aug 10: Both the India-B and A-Women's teams, would be honoured with a cash prize of Rs 1 crore each for winning bronze medals in the FIDE 44th Chess Olympiad, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced in Chennai on Wednesday. The international indoor sports event was successfully conducted by the Tamil Nadu government, bringing laurels from across the world, Stalin said.

    Indian teams that won bronze in Chess Olympiad to get Rs 1 crore prize announces M K Stalin

    The FIDE Chess Olympiad was held at Mamallapuram near Chennai and it began on July 28 and concluded on August 9. The India 'B' team settled for a bronze medal in the Open section while the India 'A' women's side also finished third in the Olympiad on Tuesday, according to news agency PTI.

    MK Stalin's right moves helped 44th Chess Olympiad come Tamil Nadu’s wayMK Stalin's right moves helped 44th Chess Olympiad come Tamil Nadu’s way

    In a statement, the Chief Minister expressed joy over the two teams winning medals and said it has brought accolades to the country.

    Each of the two winning teams would be honoured by the Tamil Nadu government with a prize money of Rs 1 crore, he said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 16:56 [IST]
