oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 18: The Indian security forces have been provided non-lethal weapons to tackle the Chinese along the Line of Actual Control.

A UP-based firm has developed non-lethal weapons inspired by traditional Indian weapons for security forces following the Galway incident in June 2020 in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed and the Chinese side claimed to have lost four in the violent clash.

The Chinese soldiers used stones, nail-studded sticks, iron rods, and clubs in carrying out brutal attacks on Indian soldiers after they protested the erection of a surveillance post by China around patrolling point 14 in Galwan Valley.

"We were asked by the Indian security forces to develop non-lethal equipment after the Chinese used wired sticks and tasers against our soldiers in the Galwan clash. We could also see the Chinese showing their traditional weapons during deployments," news agency ANI quotes Mohit Kumar, Chief Technology Officer of Apasteron Private Limited, as saying.

#WATCH 'Trishul' and 'Sapper Punch'- non-lethal weapons-developed by UP-based Apasteron Pvt Ltd to make the enemy temporarily ineffective in case of violent face offs pic.twitter.com/DmniC0TOET — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2021

"We have also developed similar tasers and non-lethal inspired by our traditional weapons for Indian security forces," Kumar said.

The firm has developed another weapon with a metal road taser with spikes called 'Vajra' which will be useful for soldiers in hand-to-hand combat and to puncture their bullet-proof vehicles.

Kumar said that the company has also developed 'Sapper Punch', a winter protection gloves with a current discharge that can be used to punch the enemies, and it met with good response.

He also pointed out that the weapons will not cause serious injuries but it will make the enemies ineffective.

Why No Bullets Were Fired in Violent Clash?

China and India had signed two agreements (1996 and 2005) under which both the countries had agreed to adhere to certain understandings to avoid escalation during face-offs along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The two countries agreed that neither side shall use or threaten to use force against the other by any means. Hence, the Chinese side had used the aforementioned weapons to attack Indian soldiers.

Story first published: Monday, October 18, 2021, 11:19 [IST]