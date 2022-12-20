Indian forces set to acquire 'Pralay' ballistic missile that can strike targets at 150-500 km

India

oi-Prakash KL

'Pralay' is a quasi-ballistic surface-to-surface missile which has been developed in a way to able to defeat interceptor missiles.

New Delhi, Dec 20: As the conflicts in the border region with China increase, the Indian armed forces are now set to procure the 'Pralay' ballistic missile that can hit the target from 150 to 500 km.

The government is expected to clear the approval moved by the Indian Defences Forces over acquiring the missile this week, sources informed the news agency.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) had successfully conducted the maiden flight test of the indigenously developed surface-to-surface missile 'Pralay', from Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha in December 2021. According to an earlier statement from the ministry, the mission had met all its objectives.

'Pralay' Capabilities

"The new missile followed the desired quasi ballistic trajectory and reached the designated target with high degree accuracy, validating the control, guidance and mission algorithms. All the sub-systems performed satisfactorily. All the sensors deployed near the impact point across the eastern coast, including the down range ships, tracked the missile trajectory and captured all the events," the statement read.

India test-fires Agni-V ballistic missile days after China clash

"Pralay' is a quasi-ballistic surface-to-surface missile. The advanced missile has been developed in a way to able to defeat interceptor missiles. It has the ability to change its path after covering a certain range midair," the same sources told the news agency.

The Pralay missiles combined with the BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles would be the longest-range tactical weapon system in the defence forces as the long-range strategic weapons are controlled by the strategic forces command. The missile can help the troops to completely destroy or take out enemy air defence sites or similar high-value targets.

'Pralay' is powered with a solid propellant rocket motor and many new technologies. The missile has a range of 150-500 kilometres and can be launched from a mobile launcher. The missile guidance system includes a state-of-the-art navigation system and integrated avionics.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 15:34 [IST]