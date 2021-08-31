YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Indian Envoy to Qatar meets top Taliban leader, discusses early return of Indians in Afghanistan

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 31: Indian Ambassador to Qatar, Deepak Mittal, met head of Taliban's political office Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai in Doha on Tuesday and discussed on safety, security and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan.

    Representational Image

    The Ministry of External Affairs said Ambassador Mittal raised India''s concern at the meeting that Afghanistan''s soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism in any manner.

    It said the discussions focused on safety, security and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan as well as the travel of Afghan nationals wishing to visit to India.

    The MEA said the Taliban leader assured the Mittal that these issues would be positively addressed.

    "Today, Ambassador of India to Qatar, Deepak Mittal, met Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, the Head of Taliban''s Political Office in Doha," the MEA said in a release.

    It said the meeting took place at the Embassy of India, Doha, on the request of the Taliban side.

    "Discussions focused on safety, security and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan. The travel of Afghan nationals, especially minorities, who wish to visit to India also came up," the MEA said.

    "Ambassador Mittal raised India''s concern that Afghanistan''s soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism in any manner," it added.

    More TALIBAN News  

    Read more about:

    taliban afghanistan

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X