Indian Envoy to Qatar meets top Taliban leader, discusses early return of Indians in Afghanistan

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 31: Indian Ambassador to Qatar, Deepak Mittal, met head of Taliban's political office Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai in Doha on Tuesday and discussed on safety, security and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan.

The Ministry of External Affairs said Ambassador Mittal raised India''s concern at the meeting that Afghanistan''s soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism in any manner.

It said the discussions focused on safety, security and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan as well as the travel of Afghan nationals wishing to visit to India.

The MEA said the Taliban leader assured the Mittal that these issues would be positively addressed.

"Today, Ambassador of India to Qatar, Deepak Mittal, met Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, the Head of Taliban''s Political Office in Doha," the MEA said in a release.

It said the meeting took place at the Embassy of India, Doha, on the request of the Taliban side.

"Discussions focused on safety, security and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan. The travel of Afghan nationals, especially minorities, who wish to visit to India also came up," the MEA said.

"Ambassador Mittal raised India''s concern that Afghanistan''s soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism in any manner," it added.