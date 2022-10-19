Embassy issues advisory for Indians in Ukraine as war escalates

YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 19: India on Wednesday issued an advisory for its citizens on Wednesday against travelling to the war-torn country in view of the deteriorating security situation and recent escalation of hostilities.

    Smoke rises over the scene of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine. PTI

    "Indian citizens, including students, in Ukraine advised to leave Ukraine at earliest," the embassy further said in its statement.

    The advisory came hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law in four regions of Ukraine that Moscow had annexed.

    Putin declares martial law in 4 unilaterally annexed regions of Ukraine Putin declares martial law in 4 unilaterally annexed regions of Ukraine

    Last month, the US Embassy in Moscow directed Americans in Russia to leave the country as early as possible. The official statement said that citizens should not travel to Russia and those residing or travelling in Russia should depart Russia immediately while limited commercial travel options remain. The embassy also asked Americans to avoid all political or social protests and not photograph security personnel at such events.

    Bulgaria and Poland have also recommended that their citizens consider the possibility of immediately leaving Russia and urged them to refrain from travelling to the country, Russian news agency Tass reported.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 21:19 [IST]
