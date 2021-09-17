YouTube
    Indian citizen kidnapped in Kabul: In touch with Taliban says New Delhi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is in touch with the new Taliban government following the abduction of an Indian citizen in Kabul.

    Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi told reporters that India is in touch with all concerned. We have seen report about local authorities undertaking investigations into the matter. We will continue to monitor the situation, he also said. Reports from Kabul said that Bansri Lal Arendeh was kidnapped at gunpoint on Tuesday.

    Although India was able to evacuate most of its citizens, some are still left in the country. The operations at the Kabul Airport have not resumed as yet. It is difficult to say how to bring them back, Bagchi added.
    New Delhi is yet to make it clear if it would recognise the new Taliban government in Kabul. The kidnapping however makes it clear that the government is in touch with the authorities in Kabul.

    Story first published: Friday, September 17, 2021, 9:01 [IST]
