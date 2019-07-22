  • search
    Indian at heart, Indian in spirit: PM Modi celebrates Chandrayaan 2 launch

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, July 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated ISRO for the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 and said scientists overcame the glitches during the previous launch, proving their grit and determination.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2

    The prime minister spoke with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Sivan and congratulated him and the team involved in the mission, saying the launch is a matter of pride for all Indians

    "Last week, the launch had to be postponed due to technical reasons. You found the technical glitch with alacrity and took steps to solve it. And now, within a week you achieved success in the launch. You deserve a special congratulations for this," Modi said

    It is an excellent example of the talent, capability and self confidence of the scientists to take on any challenge, he said

    "The bigger the challenge, the intention gets equally big. I am told despite a delay of a week, the date of Chandrayaan-2 reaching the moon will remain the same," Modi said

    The prime minister pointed out that the mission team not only overcame the challenges of the previous launch, but has also decided to reach the moon in a shorter period of time

    He said it will be the first Indian spacecraft to reach the surface of moon and the country will become the fourth nation to land on the moon

    With this, Modi said, India will contribute to enhance the knowledge of humankind in the knowledge of the lunar surface.

    Story first published: Monday, July 22, 2019, 20:43 [IST]
