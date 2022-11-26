Jaishankar says 'buying Russian oil is to India's advantage, we will keep that going'

India working to bring Mumbai attack perpetrators to justice: S Jaishankar

New Delhi, Nov 26: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said that India is working with several countries whose citizens had lost their lives in the 2008 Mumbai Terror Attack to bring the real perpetrators to book.

"It's an occasion where entire country remembers it. I want to underline how strongly we feel about it and determined we are to complete the process of justice," ANI quoted S Jaishankar as saying.

"Today is the anniversary of the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai. Even after so many years, the people who planned and oversaw it have not been punished. They have not been brought to justice. This is something which we give utmost importance to," he added.

Earlier, External Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday remembered the victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, saying "terrorism threatens humanity" and the perpetrators of the incident should be brought to book.

On Twitter, the minister wrote, "Terrorism threatens humanity. Today, on 26/11, the world joins India in remembering its victims. Those who planned & oversaw this attack must be brought to justice. We owe this to every victim of terrorism around the world."

Last month, India hosted the two-day anti-terrorism meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), under India's chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC). After the meeting, a Delhi Declaration was issued which underlined that terrorists' opportunity to access safe havens continues to be a significant concern and that all Member States must cooperate fully in the fight against terrorism. The Declaration also recognized that terrorism in all forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

During UNSC's special meeting, Jaishankar highlighted that the global threat of terrorism is growing and expanding, particularly in Asia and Africa, despite the UNSC's best efforts to combat the "gravest threat to humanity."

Today is the 14th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attack that left at least 174 people, including 20 security force personnel and 26 foreign nationals, killed and more than 300 people injured.

On this day 14 years ago, Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks lasting four days across Mumbai, which is often referred to as 26/11.

Armed with automatic weapons and hand grenades, the terrorists targeted civilians at numerous sites in the southern part of Mumbai, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji railway station, the popular Leopold Cafe, two hospitals, and a theatre.

Although most of the attacks ended within a few hours after they began at around 9.30 pm on November 26, the terror continued to unfold at three locations where hostages were taken--the Nariman House, where a Jewish outreach centre was located, and the luxury hotels Oberoi Trident and Taj Mahal Palace and Tower.

Story first published: Saturday, November 26, 2022, 16:12 [IST]