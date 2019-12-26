India witnessing the final solar eclipse of the decade, Ring of Fire seen in Dubai

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Dec 26: The final solar eclipse of the decade is being witnessed in several parts of the country. The eclipse that began around 8:17 am on Thursday was witnessed in Odisha, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Delhi.

The solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun. The eclipse, a celestial event that has formed the Ring of Fire over Earth's eastern hemisphere was witnessed in many parts of the world.

In Dubai the Ring of Fire was completely visible. In India the eclipse forming a half circle was viewed in many places like- Ahmedabad, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi, in Odisha the sky turned pink in color as the eclipse began this morning.

Solar Eclipse in pictures

The eclipse begun at around 8:17 am and will continue till 10:57 am today.

According to the astronomical record there are three types of solar eclipse partial, annular and total. This is the annular solar eclipse.

Scientists suggested that people should not look at the Sun with naked eyes during the eclipse without proper protection as even it can damage the eyes. It is suggested to use solar filters, pinhole camera or a telescopic projection to witness the final celestial event of the decade.

Other countries where the eclipse will be visible are- Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman and Guam.

Solar Eclipse today: Time and place to watch

Though the partial phase of the eclipse has begun at 8:17 am, but the annular phase begun only an hour later, at 9:06 am and will end at 12:29 pm. The partial phase will end at 1:36 pm.