India will continue to rely on close cooperation of US to address global economic challenges: Sitharaman

New Delhi, Nov 11: India will continue to rely on close cooperation of the United States to address the global economic challenges in a more coordinated manner, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"India deeply values its relationship with the US as a trusted partner... Our strong ties have been reinforced, through significant and frequent interactions between PM of India and the President of the US and their commitment to consolidating a strategic partnership," Nirmala Sitharaman said at the meeting of the India-US Economic and Financial Partnership.

"We will continue to rely on the close cooperation of the US to address the global economic challenges, in a more coordinated manner and in strengthening multilateralism," she said.

"Our substantial, multi-faceted cooperation through the economic and financial partnership forum remains a key cornerstone of our bilateral engagement," Sitharaman said.

India is America’s indispensable partner: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who was also present at the meeting, said the United States is committed to strengthening the bilateral economic relationship with India and to deepening their level of cooperation and collaboration.

"We hope that the mutual understanding we built will help us work together to advance our shared goals, including mitigating existential risk of climate change, providing multilateral institutions, and addressing debt burdens faced by many developing countries," she said.

"Our strong trade, investment & people-to-people ties make bilateral, economic and financial relationships, a critical element to our partnership," she added.

"Collabration in this forum (Indo-Pacific) can not only promote each of our economies' growth and stability but can also be instrumental to supporting economic prosperity across Indo-Pacific. We are also eager to discuss our shared priorities as India assumes G20 presidency," she further said.

Story first published: Friday, November 11, 2022, 16:33 [IST]