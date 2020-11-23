China sees rising India as rival, wants to curb its ties with US, allies: Report

India ups tunnel defence to prevent any Chinese aggression

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 23: To prevent any further transgression by the Chinese PLA, the Indian Army has deployed tunnel defences.

The Indian Army has deployed large diameter Hume reinforced concrete pipes in the tunnels to shelter the troops from an enemy attack. This move by the Indian Army can also surprise the adversary in case the situation worsens along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The concrete pipes which are in diameter of 6 to 8 feet allows the troops to easily move underground without being exposed to enemy fire. Further the tunnels can be heated and can shelter the troops from snow blizzards and extreme temperatures.

Pak targets villages, forward posts along IB, LoC

While the ninth round of the military commander level talks are expected to take place soon, India continues to maintain a very high alert. India has matched China in terms of troops and weaponry.

India also continues to monitor the situation in Central Sikkim and the eastern sectors as the Chinese army continues to build military infrastructure in Tibet.

China has now undertaken a large military infrastructure upgrade in the central Sikkim and eastern sectors.

As part of this upgrade, China has been strengthening its surface to air missile sites, expanding airbases in Tibet and an increase in unmanned aerial vehicles. India has noticed enhanced activity in these areas and learnt that the People's Liberation Army has been engaging in road construction at Churup village.

There is also heightened PLA surveillance at Bum La and troops have been redeployed at Yebi. Further surveillance towers have come up at Change, which is 27 kilometres from the LAC and north of Sebu La in Sikkim.

While talks between the two military commanders is expected to take soon, there appears to be no change in China's position at the LAC in eastern Ladakh. The manner in which the Chinese PLA is sending in reinforcements, it does not appear that the standoff is going to die down anytime soon.

Explained: What a rising India means to China

Officials tell OneIndia that China continues to build up its troops and is adding infrastructure at the border to keep up the pressure with India even as the two sides continue dialogue on disengagement and de-escalation.

Further the Indian side has noticed that the Chinese PLA is undertaking road construction for faster deployment on the LAC. This is being done to focus on the DBO sector as well as the Depsang Bulge area.