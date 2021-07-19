India to get 7.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine through Covax: WHO

How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19? 7 findings of ICMR study

New Delhi, July 19: India is likely to get 7.5 million Moderna Covid-19 vaccine doses from the COVAX facility as a grant, the World Health Organisation official said. The supply is subject to the clearance of the indemnity clause.

"India has been offered 7.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine through WHO's COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) program," said Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia.

On June 29, Cipla, a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, received the approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to import Moderna's coronavirus vaccine for restricted emergency use in India.

Moderna on June 27 informed DCGI that the US government has agreed to donate a certain number of doses of its coronavirus vaccine through COVAX to India for use here and sought an approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for the vaccines.

The Government of India is holding discussions with Covid-19 manufacturers Moderna and Pfizer over several issues including indemnity waiver.

Story first published: Monday, July 19, 2021, 23:20 [IST]