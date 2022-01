At the speed of 0.7 mach, Nirbhay subsonic cruise missiles to defend LAC

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bhubaneswar, Jan 20: India on Thursday successfully test-fired a new version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile off the coast of Odisha in Balasore, according to the defence sources.

The missile was equipped with new technological developments which were successfully proven, the sources said.

Story first published: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 12:05 [IST]