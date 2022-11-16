YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    India takes over G20 presidency from Indonesia, to officially assume from Dec 1

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bali, Nov 16: Indonesia on Wednesday handed over the G20 presidency to India for the coming year as the Bali summit of the grouping ended here with the member states finalising the joint declaration.

    Indonesian President Joko Widodo handed over the G20 presidency to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said taking over the Presidency of the grouping is a matter of pride for every citizen in India, as reported by PTI.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, and Indonesias President Joko Widodo take part in the handover ceremony at the G20 Leaders Summit, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, and Indonesia's President Joko Widodo take part in the handover ceremony at the G20 Leaders' Summit, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia.PTI Photo

    ''Together with every countries' efforts, we can make the G20 summit a catalyst for global welfare," Modi said.

    The handing over ceremony comes at the conclusion of the two-day G20 summit which ended with the member states finalising the joint declaration.

    India's G20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented: PM ModiIndia's G20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented: PM Modi

    Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said that India has contributed 'constructively' to drafting of G20 'outcome document'.

    The G20 comprises 19 countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the USA and the European Union (EU).

    Together, they account for over 80 per cent of the global GDP, 75 per cent of international trade and two-thirds of the world population.

    Comments

    More G20 SUMMIT News  

    Read more about:

    g20 summit indonesia

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 14:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 16, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X