    bipin rawat indo china

    India stood up China’s disruptive use of technology and ‘my way or no way’ attitude: CDS

    New Delhi, Apr 16: India stood firm despite China resorting to my way or no way, Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat said.

    Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue, he said that China feels it has arrived on the world stage because of its superior armed forces, equipped with advanced and disruptive technologies that can paralyse the adversary's strategic systems as well as energy, banking, transportation and communication grids.

    "They feel that by doing a little bit of shove-and-push, they will be able to compel nations to give into their demands. But I think India has stood firm on its northern borders and we have proven that we will not get pushed," General Rawat also said.

    "China tried to change the status quo by the use of disruptive technologies without using force. They thought that India, as a nation, will succumb to the pressures that they have been putting on us because of the technological advantage that they have. But that did not happen," he also added.

    X