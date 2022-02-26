India sets up 3 teams for exit out of western Ukraine': Indian envoy to Poland

oi-Prakash KL

Kyiv, Feb 26: In view of Ukraine crisis, India has formed three teams to assist to pull out stranded Indians out of Western Ukraine, Indian Ambassador to Poland, Nagma Mallick said.

"Firstly, to all stranded students, stranded Indians on the Ukraine side, the government of Poland is doing a lot to provide easy transit into Poland to stranded people of all nationalities who are coming in via land border with Ukraine," news agency ANI quoted Indian envoy to Poland Nagma Mallick as saying.

The Indian government has planned to evacuate the stranded Indian via Poland and Indian nationals may note the coordinates of the Embassy Offices set up for the evacuation: - (i) Liaison Office, Lviv - Vivek Singh -- Tel: +48 881 551 273 (ii) Embassy Office, Krakowiec - Shubham Kumar -- Tel.: +48 575 467 147 (iii) Embassy Office, Medyka - Ranjit Singh - Tel.: +48 575 762 557 Embassy Control Room, Warsaw - Sukhvinder Malik, Tel: +48606700105 & +48225400000.

It is reiterated that Indian nationals arriving at the Poland-Ukraine border by public conveyance i.e. by bus or taxi, are advised to make for the Shehyni-Medyka border crossing.

The Poland government is permitting people to cross the border only on foot via the Shehyni-Medyka border point. The Krakowiec crossing is for persons traveling in their own vehicles.

Further, it has been advised Indian nationals crossing into Poland to register their details by filling the Google Form (https://forms.gle/TPmtUeMh98Q4XgvP9) for processing their requests for seats in the repatriation flights.

