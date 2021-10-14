India set to reach 1 billion vaccine milestone next week

Unvaccinated Delhi govt employees will not be allowed to attend office from October 16

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 14: In yet another milestone, India is set to administer a landmark of 100 crore vaccine doses next week.

The government is also planning to speed up the vaccination drive in poll-bound states as it wants to showcase the vaccination programme against Covid-19 as an achievement of the Narendra Modi government.

Reportedly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the nation to thank healthcare workers for their immense contribution to India's vaccine drive.

The health ministry has also sought ideas on how to honour Covid-19 warriors during the celebrations of 100 crore doses, including those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has achieved 96 Crore (96,78,08,545) so far.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that nearly 73 percent of the eligible population has received a single dose of vaccine and around 29 percent both doses.

Noting that India's COVID-19 vaccination will cross the landmark of 100 crore vaccine doses in a few days, Mandaviya has said that the country will produce over 28 crore doses in October as it continues to ramp up its supply.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people aged above 60 and those of 45 years of age and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged above 45 from April 1.

Story first published: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 9:14 [IST]