India set to launch 6G services by end of this decade: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 26: Ahead of 5G rollout in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the government was preparing to launch 6G by the end of this decade.

The Prime Minister made the announcement during his address at the Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon 2022 via video conferencing.

"Youth can work on new solutions to promote the use of drone technology in the agriculture and health sector. We are preparing to launch 6G by the end of this decade. The government is encouraging Indian solutions in gaming and entertainment. The way the government is investing, all of the youth should take advantage," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that every day new areas and challenges are seeking innovative solutions. He told the innovators to find solutions for agriculture-related issues. He asked the young innovators to take full advantage of the initiatives like optical fibre in every village and the launch of 5G, and the promotion of the gaming ecosystem.

India is set to witness the rollout of 5G technology which the government claims would be affordable and accessible.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, that the roll out could be as soon as October this year. "Industry has started hiring for 5G infrastructure and within 2-3 years 5G services will reach every part of the country. We have requested the industry to make 5G charges affordable. Our mobile services charges are the lowest in the world. We will get world-class 5G services," he said.

Vaishnaw said that all the steps needed for the very rapid rollout of 5G are moving forward in a very nice and systematic way.

Story first published: Friday, August 26, 2022, 1:05 [IST]