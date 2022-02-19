India sees dip with 22,270 new Covid cases, 325 deaths in last 24 hours

As Covid cases decline, Goa schools to reopen for offline classes from Feb 21

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 19: With 22,270 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 42,802,505, while the active cases stoo at 2,53,739, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll climbed to 5,11,230 with 325 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily COVID-19 cases have remained less than one lakh for 13 consecutive days.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 1.8 per cent, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,20,37,536.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 175.03 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

Story first published: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 9:36 [IST]