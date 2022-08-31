YouTube
  • search
Trending Ganesh Chaturthi Viral News Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    India seeks details behind grounding of Chinook helicopters by US Army

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 31: India on Wednesday sought details of the reasons which have led to the grounding of the entire fleet of US Army's Chinook CH-47 helicopters over the risk of engine fires. The Indian Air Force (IAF) also has a fleet of Chinook which is still operational.

    "Indian Air Force Chinook helicopter fleet is still operational. India has sought details of the reasons which have led to the grounding of the entire fleet of US Army's Chinook CH-47 helicopters because of a risk of engine fires," news agency ANI reported quoting government officials.

    India seeks details behind grounding of Chinook helicopters by US Army
    Representational Image

    India has about 15 CH-47 Chinook helicopters. Over the past few years, they have emerged as one of the major military tools for airlift operations in places like Ladakh and Siachen glaciers to assist Indian forces deployed in these regions.

    The US Army grounded its entire fleet of Chinook helicopters amid concerns about engine fires.

    India received the first batch of Chinook helicopters in February 2019. Boeing completed the delivery of 15 Chinook helicopters to the Indian Air Force in 2020.

    IAF contingent participates in Exercise Pitch Black in AustraliaIAF contingent participates in Exercise Pitch Black in Australia

    Officials told the Wall Street Journal the US Army was aware of a small number of engine fires in the helicopters, and the incidents didn't result in any injuries or deaths.

    "One of the officials said the fires occurred in recent days," the Journal said. "The US Army Materiel Command grounded the fleet of hundreds of helicopters out of an abundance of caution." However, officials were looking at more than 70 aircraft that contained a part suspected to be connected to the problem, officials told the daily.

    The grounding of the heavy-lift Chinook helicopters could pose logistical challenges for American soldiers, depending on how long the order lasts, the Journal said.

    The US Army has about 400 such helicopters in its fleet.

    Comments

    More HELICOPTER News  

    Read more about:

    helicopter us army india indian air force

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 11:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 31, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X