India's Omicron tally crosses 4k-mark: Check State-wise list

New Delhi, Jan 10: A total of 4,033 cases of Omicron variant cases have been detected across 27 states and Union Territories so far. Of the total Omicron cases in India, 1,552 patients have been discharged.

Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 1,216 Omicron cases, followed by Rajasthan 529, Delhi 513, Karnataka 441, Kerala 333 and Gujarat 236.

In the major Indian cities, the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is accounting for more than 50 per cent of the fresh cases of the infection and the massive surge in the number of cases over the last one week is indicative of a third wave of the pandemic, as is being witnessed in several countries.

Omicron is being detected in most of the states in the country.

Over 80 per cent of the people in the country have been infected with the virus naturally, more than 90 per cent of the adults have received at least one dose of an anti-Covid vaccine and over 65 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Check State-wise Omicron cases

Story first published: Monday, January 10, 2022, 10:57 [IST]