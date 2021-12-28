India’s Omicron tally breaches 600 mark

New Delhi, Dec 28: India's Omicron tally has crossed the 600 mark. Currently there are 653 cases of Omicron in the country and the numbers are highest in Maharashtra and Delhi.

While Maharashtra has 167 cases, in Delhi the number is 165. So fare 186 people have recovered from the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Meanwhile in Delhi the night curfew began on Monday amidst the festival season and the rise in the number of Omicron cases. On Monday, Delhi reported 63 cases of Omicron. The night curfew in Delhi will be in force between 11 pm and 5 am. All gatherings will forbidden during the night curfew. However there are some exceptions.

What is allowed during the Delhi night curfew?

You are allowed to walk to neighbourhood shops to purchase essential commodities such as fruits, food, vegetables, dairy products and medicines.

Television and print journalists are exempt from the night curfew.

Shops selling food items, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, medicines are exempt from the night curfew.

Food items, pharma, medical equipment can be delivered through e-commerce sites during the night curfew.

Those going for COVID-19 vaccination have to produce a valid identity card and registration form.

Pregnant women and patients can go for treatment during night curfew.

