India's Omicron tally breaches 3,000 mark, Maharashtra most infected state

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 07: India has confirmed 3,007 cases of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant across 27 states and Union territories. Out of the total Omicron cases reported so far, 1,199 people have recovered or migrated.

Maharashtra witnessed the greatest number of Omicron cases in India with 876 total cases. Delhi comes in at second spot with 465 cases so far. Karnataka reported 333, Rajasthan 291, Kerala 284 and Gujarat 204.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the new variant which is spreading rapidly meant that the hospitals are being overwhelmed.

"While Omicron does appear to be less severe compared to Delta, especially in those vaccinated, it does not mean it should be categorised as mild," he said.

"Just like previous variants, Omicron is hospitalising people and it is killing people. In fact, the tsunami of cases is so huge and quick, that it is overwhelming health systems around the world," the WHO chief said.

Meanwhile, Indian government has said that one should not fall for the mildness narrative with regard to the new variant Omicron.

NITI Aayog Member-Health, Dr. V K Paul said, we are seeding a steep rise in cases. There is an exponential spread. Clearly, this is an expanding pandemic. "When cases go up a lot, even a small fraction requiring hospitalisation will be a big number. We have to slow this down. Use masks, observe social distancing. If we don't, there will be pressure on health services. Systems can be overwhelmed. We cannot take this narrative of 'mildness' and become complacent," he also said.

Check state-wise Omicron breakup here