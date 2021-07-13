India’s first COVID-19 patient tests positive for the virus again

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 13: The first person who tested positive for COVID-19 in India has tested positive for the virus again. A health official said that the students from Kerala's Thrissur enrolled at a medical in China who was the first Indian to test positive for COVID-19 after returning to India in January 2020 has been infected again.

She was found to be reinfected after she was tested again as she planned to travel to Delhi. She has been put under home quarantine her family said. The family also said that she is showing no visible symptoms and that she had also been administered the vaccination against COVID-19.

In 2020 she spent a month in hospital while undergoing treatment. Later two of her friends who travelled with her from Wuhan also tested positive.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, July 13, 2021, 15:49 [IST]