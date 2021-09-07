Can a person contract both Nipah and Covid? Here's what experts say

India's daily Covid-19 numbers dip with 31,222 cases

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 07: India reported 31,222 fresh COVID-19 cases today, taking the total tally to 3,30,58,843. Of the 31,222 new cases, Kerala alone has reported 19,688 cases in the last 24 hours.

The death toll has climbed to 4,41,042 with 290 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

Kerala records 19,688 fresh COVID cases, 135 deaths

The active cases have declined to 3,92,864 comprising 1.19 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.48 per cent, the ministry said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.