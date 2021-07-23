India's COVID-19 number dip further to 35,342; Records 483 deaths in last 24 hours

Fearing COVID-19 family in AP locked themselves up for 15 months

New Delhi, July 23: Union health ministry on Friday said that India reported 35,342 new COVID-19 cases and 483 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the heath ministry, India's infection tally now stands at 3,12,93,062 and the death toll has risen to 4,19,470. There are currently 4,05,513 active cases in the country.

Nearly 38,740 patients were discharged in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 3,04,68,079, the heath ministry said.

42,34,17,030 individuals have been administered with at least one dose of COVID vaccine as of Thursday.

After reporting an unprecedented rise in COVID cases in the summer, India is witnessing a gradual drop in cases. During the second wave, India had recorded over 400,000 daily infections.

India's COVID tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7; 50 lakh on September 16 and surpassed one crore on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore cases on May 4 and 3 crore on June 23.

Story first published: Friday, July 23, 2021, 9:49 [IST]