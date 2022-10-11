India reviving tradition of science, along with faith: PM Modi in Ujjain

Ujjain, Oct 11: New India is moving forward by reviving the tradition of science and research along with faith, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Speaking at a public function after performing puja at the Mahakaleshwar temple and inaugurating the first phase of the Rs 856 crore 'Mahakal Lok' corridor project, Modi said the project will add to Ujjain's vibrancy.

"There is nothing worldly in 'Mahakaal Lok'. There is nothing ordinary in the company of Shankar. Everything is supernatural and extraordinary. It is unforgettable and unbelievable," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that if one receives the blessings of Mahakaal, then the existence of Kaal (time) ceases, the boundaries of time dissolve, and the journey from nothingness to infinity begins.

PM Modi said that Ujjain has not only been the centre of India according to astrological calculation but it has been the centre of India's soul too.

"Every particle of Ujjain is engulfed in spirituality, and it transmits ethereal energy in every nook and corner," PM Modi said adding"Ujjain has led India's wealth and prosperity, knowledge and dignity, civilization and literature for thousands of years."

PM Modi dedicates Shri Mahakal Lok to nation

The Prime Minister explained, "In order to reach the pinnacle of success, it is necessary that the nation touches its cultural heights and stands proudly with its identity."

Continuing with the importance of cultural confidence, the Prime Minister said "the cultural splendour of a nation is so vast only when the flag of its success is fluttering on the world stage. And, to reach the pinnacle of success, it is also necessary that the nation touches its cultural excellence, and stands proudly with its identity."

"That is why in the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal, India has called for Panch Prans like "freedom from the mentality of slavery" and "pride in our heritage", he added. F

or the same purpose, development work on the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is going at a rapid pace. "Vishwanath Dham in Kashi is adding pride to the cultural capital of India. Development works are setting new records in Somnath. With the blessings of Baba Kedar in Uttarakhand, new chapters of development are being written in the Kedarnath-Badrinath pilgrimage area. For the first time after independence, our four Dhams are going to connect with All Weather Roads through the Chardham Project", the Prime Minister said.

"The pride of many such centres of our spiritual consciousness is being restored across the country with the help of Swadesh Darshan and Prasad Yojana. And now in this series, this grand 'Mahakaal Lok' is also ready to welcome the future with the glory of the past", the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister explained his concept of the importance of Jyotirlingas. He said "I believe, this development of our Jyotirlingas is the development of India's spiritual light, the development of India's knowledge and philosophy. This cultural philosophy of India is once again reaching the summit and getting ready to guide the world."

The Prime Minister explained that Lord Mahakal is the only Jyotirlinga which is facing south and these are such forms of Shiva, whose Bhasma Aarti is famous all over the world. "Every devotee definitely wants to see Bhasma Aarti in his life. I also see the vitality and vibrancy of our India in this tradition", PM Modi added.

Talking about Lord Shiva, the Prime Minister said "Soyam Bhootim Vibhushanah", that is, the one who wears the ashes is also 'sarvadhimpah always'. He is also eternal and indestructible. Therefore, where there is a Mahakal, there are no boundaries of periods. "In the refuge of Mahakal, there is vibration even in poison. In the presence of Mahakal, there is a revival even from the end", he added.

Further elaborating on the role of the spiritual in the nation's life, PM Modi said "It is the spiritual confidence of our civilization, due to which India has remained immortal for thousands of years. As long as these centres of our faith are awakened, the consciousness of India is awakened, and the soul of India is awakened.

Throwing light on what religion means to India, the Prime Minister underlined that it is a collective determination of our duties.

"The goal of our resolutions is the welfare of the world, and service to mankind." PM Modi reiterated that we worship Lord Shiva, and bow to the Vishwapati who is engaged in the welfare of the whole world in many ways.

"This has always been the spirit of the pilgrimages, temples, monasteries and faith centres of India", he added. "How many inspirations can come out here for the good of the world, for the benefit of the world?", PM Modi exclaimed.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 23:10 [IST]