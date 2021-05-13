YouTube
    India reports over 3.62 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 4,120 deaths in last 24 hours

    New Delhi, May 13: India reported 3,62,727 new COVID19 cases, 3,52,181 discharges and 4,120 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.

    The total positive cases in the country so far stand at 2,37,03,665. This includes 1,97,34,823 recoveries and 2,58,317 reported deaths.

    There are currently 37,10,525 active cases (/topic/active-cases) in the country.

    As per the Indian Council of Medical Research, the total number of samples tested up till May 12 is 30,94,48,585, including 18,64,594 on Wednesday. A total of 17,72,14,256 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered so far.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 13, 2021, 9:58 [IST]
