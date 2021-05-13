Indian Armed Forces at the fore-front in the battle against COVID-19

ESI contribution for April 2021: Date of filing extended by ESIC

Madhya Pradesh gearing up for third wave of COVID-19

Dead bodies found buried in sand on banks of Ganga in UP's Unnao; Panic ensues among locals

India reports over 3.62 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 4,120 deaths in last 24 hours

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 13: India reported 3,62,727 new COVID19 cases, 3,52,181 discharges and 4,120 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.

The total positive cases in the country so far stand at 2,37,03,665. This includes 1,97,34,823 recoveries and 2,58,317 reported deaths.

There are currently 37,10,525 active cases (/topic/active-cases) in the country.

Indian Armed Forces at the fore-front in the battle against COVID-19

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research, the total number of samples tested up till May 12 is 30,94,48,585, including 18,64,594 on Wednesday. A total of 17,72,14,256 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered so far.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, May 13, 2021, 9:58 [IST]