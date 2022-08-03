India reports first monkeypox case in woman

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Aug 03: India on Wednesday reported its first monkeypox case in a woman after a 31-year-old Nigerian tested positive for the disease in Delhi, official sources said.

The woman has fever and skin lesions and is admitted to LNJP hospital, sources said, adding her samples were sent for testing and the results came positive on Wednesday.

There is no information about her travelling abroad recently, sources said. With this case, India's tally of monkeypox infections has gone up to nine while Delhi registered its fourth case.

The first case in Delhi was reported on July 24. A 34-year-old man from the national capital with no history of foreign travel tested positive for monkeypox virus.

The said patient was discharged from the LNJP Hospital on Tuesday. Fourteen of his contacts, including the doctor who first treated him, were quarantined but none of them developed symptoms, officials said.

The second monkeypox case in Delhi was reported on Monday. A 35-year-old Nigerian man, who is living in Delhi, with no recent history of foreign travel tested positive for monkeypox.

The condition of the second monkeypox patient in the city, a Nigerian national, is stable. He has fever, skin eruptions and blisters and is being monitored by doctors at the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital, the nodal hospital for treatment of the infection, they said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHfW) on Wednesday released a list of do's and don'ts to protect oneself from catching monkeypox.

The health ministry has recommended measures like isolating the patient and wearing face masks to slow the spread of monkeypox. It also said that anyone can catch the virus if they have had prolonged or repeated contact with an infected individual.

"Protect yourself from #Monkeypox. Know what you should and should not do to avoid contracting the disease," the official Twitter account of the Ministry tweeted.

Dos to prevent monkeypox infection:

Isolate infected patients from others

Wash your hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizers

When near infected individuals, wear masks and disposable gloves

Use disinfectants for environmental sanitization

Don'ts to prevent monkeypox infection:

Don's share linen, bedding or towels with people who have contracted monkeypox

Don't wash soiled linen or laundry of infected persons with those of non-infected individuals

Don't attend public events if you exhibit symptoms of monkeypox

Don't stigmatize groups of people based on misinformation