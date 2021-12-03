India reports 9,216 fresh Covid cases amid Omicron scare

7-day institutional quarantine must in Maharashtra for those coming from these countries

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 03: India reported 9,216 fresh Covid cases today, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,46,06,541. The active cases increased to 99,976, the Health Ministry data showed. The death toll climbed to 4,70,115 with 391 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been less than 50,000 for 159 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.29 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.35 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 213 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

2 Omicron cases in India

India has detected two cases of Omicron, the new COVID-19 variant first reported in South Africa.

Two passengers who arrived at the Bangalore International Airport in November tested positive for the Omicron strain. Both have been quarantined and their condition is stable. Both patients are men and are aged 64 and 46, the Health Ministry said.

The ministry also said that all people who came in contact with them have been traced and are being tested.

The two cases of Omicron were detected in Karnataka through genome sequencing effort of INSACOG consortium of 37 laboratories established by the Ministry of Health. We need not panic, but awareness is absolutely essential.

COVID-19 appropriate is needed, Balram Bhargava, DG ICMR said. The government said that not organising mass gatherings will help in checking the spread of Omicron.

No severe symptoms of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 reported so far.