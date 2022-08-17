India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    India reports 9,062 fresh infections with 36 deaths

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 17: India reported 9,062 fresh COVID-19 cases with 36 deaths in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data said on Wednesday.

    The country's Active Caseload currently stands at 1,05,058 and it now constitute 0.24% of India's total Positive Cases.

    India reports 9,062 fresh infections with 36 deaths

    Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.57%. 15,220 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,36,54,064.

    The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,64,038 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 88.10 Cr (88,10,56,541) cumulative tests.

    Delhi: Covid hospitalisations go up as cases spikeDelhi: Covid hospitalisations go up as cases spike

    The Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.38% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 2.49%.

    Karnataka has reported the highest number of new cases among the states in India by registering 1,121 infections. It is followed by Delhi (917), Maharashtra (836), Tamil Nadu (670) and Haryana (636).

    India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 208.57 Cr (2,08,57,15,251) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,77,24,081 sessions.

    The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2 last year.

    The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions. India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1 last year.

    The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be inoculated against the viral disease from May 1 last year. The next phase of vaccination commenced from January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

    Bharat Biotech completes phase 3 trial of intranasal Covid vaccineBharat Biotech completes phase 3 trial of intranasal Covid vaccine

    India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10.

    The country began inoculating children aged 12-14 from March 16 and also removed the comorbidity clause, making all people aged above 60 eligible for the precaution dose of Covid vaccine.

    Comments

    More INDIA News  

    Read more about:

    india infection deaths coronavirus

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 10:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 17, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X