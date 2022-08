India flags concerns of Yuang Wang docking in Lanka, says it gives Chinese navy a comfort zone

India reports 9,062 fresh infections with 36 deaths

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Aug 17: India reported 9,062 fresh COVID-19 cases with 36 deaths in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data said on Wednesday.

The country's Active Caseload currently stands at 1,05,058 and it now constitute 0.24% of India's total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.57%. 15,220 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,36,54,064.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,64,038 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 88.10 Cr (88,10,56,541) cumulative tests.

Delhi: Covid hospitalisations go up as cases spike

The Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.38% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 2.49%.

Karnataka has reported the highest number of new cases among the states in India by registering 1,121 infections. It is followed by Delhi (917), Maharashtra (836), Tamil Nadu (670) and Haryana (636).

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 208.57 Cr (2,08,57,15,251) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,77,24,081 sessions.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2 last year.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions. India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1 last year.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be inoculated against the viral disease from May 1 last year. The next phase of vaccination commenced from January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

Bharat Biotech completes phase 3 trial of intranasal Covid vaccine

India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10.

The country began inoculating children aged 12-14 from March 16 and also removed the comorbidity clause, making all people aged above 60 eligible for the precaution dose of Covid vaccine.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 10:10 [IST]