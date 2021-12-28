India reports 6,358 new Covid-19 cases with 293 deaths; see states with highest daily cases

Yellow alert in Delhi? What will be open, what will be closed

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Dec 28: India registered 6,358 new cases of Covid-19 with 293 deaths in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data on Tuesday said. On Monday, 6,450 patients recuperated from the infection to take the total number of recoveries in the country since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,42,43,945.

India's active caseload currently stands at 75,456 and it accounts for less than 1% of total cases.

While the Daily positivity rate (0.61%) is less than 2% for the last 85 days, the Weekly Positivity Rate (0.64%) has remained less than 1% for the last 44 days. The recovery rate is currently at 98.40%, highest since March 2020.

With the administration of 72,87,547 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 142.47 Cr (1,42,46,81,736) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,51,91,424 sessions.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 10,35,495 samples were collected. India has so far conducted over 67.41 Cr (67,40,78,531) cumulative tests.

States with Highest Daily Cases

Kerala continued to report less than 2,000 fresh Covid-19 cases for the second day running with the state logging 1,636 new infections on Monday, which took the caseload to 52,24,929 till date. Also, the state reported 236 deaths, which raised the toll to 46,822 so far, an official press release said.

Maharashtra on Monday reported 1,426 fresh coronavirus cases, including 26 new Omicron patients - daily count down 222 from a day ago - while 21 more persons succumbed to the infection in the the state, the health department said. The health department said the state recorded 21 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 toll to 1,41,454.

Tamil Nadu on Monday logged 605 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths, taking the caseload to 27,44,642 and the toll to 36,744. Among those who tested positive were two persons who returned from Tanzania, two from UAE and one from Bangladesh, besides another who returned by road from West Bengal. Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 663 patients getting discharged after treatment, taking the cumulative to 27,01,336, leaving 6,562 active cases.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 10:11 [IST]