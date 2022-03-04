YouTube
  • search
Trending Russia-Ukraine war Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Covid-19 Vaccine
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India reports 6,396 new cases; Active cases at 22-month low

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 04: India recorded 6,396 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 201 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (March 4), the country saw a total of 13,450 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.64 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,23,67,070.

    India reports 6,396 new cases; Active cases at 22-month low

    The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 69,897 (0.16%) the ministry data showed today.

    The total death toll in the country is now at 5,14,589. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

    The daily positivity rate is at 0.69 per cent today.

    According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 77,09,73,356 samples have been tested up to March 3 for COVID-19. Of these 9,23,351 samples were tested on Thursday.

    More INDIA News  

    Read more about:

    india coronavirus

    Story first published: Friday, March 4, 2022, 9:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 4, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X