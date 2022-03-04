With 6,915 new infections, India reports dip in Covid-19 cases; Recovery rate at 98.59 per cent

India reports 6,396 new cases; Active cases at 22-month low

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 04: India recorded 6,396 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 201 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (March 4), the country saw a total of 13,450 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.64 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,23,67,070.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 69,897 (0.16%) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,14,589. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 0.69 per cent today.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 77,09,73,356 samples have been tested up to March 3 for COVID-19. Of these 9,23,351 samples were tested on Thursday.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, March 4, 2022, 9:33 [IST]