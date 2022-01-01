India reports 22,775 new Covid cases with 406 deaths

Centre asks states to test those with fever, sore throat for Covid

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jan 1: India saw a spike in daily Covid-19 cases as it registered 22,775 new cases with 406 deaths in the country in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data on Saturday said.

With 8,949 people recuperating from the infection, the total number of recovered cases in the country since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 reached 3,42,75,312. The recovery rate is currently at 98.32%.

While the Daily positivity rate is at 2.05%, the Weekly Positivity Rate is at 1.10%.

India currently has 1,431 Omicron variant of Covid-19 cases and 488 have recovered from the new variant.

Story first published: Saturday, January 1, 2022, 10:17 [IST]