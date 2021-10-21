India reports 18,454 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

WHO on Covaxin approval: Expecting one additional piece of info from Bharat Biotech

New Delhi, Oct 21: In a historic achievement, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed the 100-crore milestone. In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the countrymen and expressed gratitude to the country's scientific community and health professionals for working towards achieving this stupendous feat, the Ministry of Health said in a note.

Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya also congratulated the country on achieving this landmark.

The recovery of 17,561 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,34,95,808.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.15%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 116 consecutive days now. 18,454 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload remains below 2 lakh mark and is presently at 1,78,831. Active cases presently constitute 0.52% of the country's total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

12,47,506 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 59.57 Cr (59,57,42,218) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.34% remains less than 3% for the last 118 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be1.48%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below3% for last 52 days and below 5% for 135 consecutive days now.

Story first published: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 14:13 [IST]