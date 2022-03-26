SC allows Centre to probe fake ex-gratia claims on death of kin due to Covid-19

India reports 1,660 fresh Covid-19 cases with 2,349 recoveries

New Delhi, Mar 26: India reported 1,660 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry data. With 2,349 people recuperating from the illness increases the total number of recoveries in the country since the beginning of the pandemic reached 4,24,80,436.

Following a continuous downward trend, India's Active Caseload has declined to 16,741 today, constituting 0.04% of the country's total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.75%. 2,349 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,24,80,436.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 6,58,489 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 78.63 Cr (78,63,02,714) cumulative tests.

There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily Positivity Rates too. Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.29% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.25%.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 182.87 Cr (1,82,87,68,476) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,16,75,657 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 1.07 Cr (1,07,03,941) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

India took 85 days to touch 10 crore vaccinations, 45 days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach 30 crore. The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore from 30 crore doses and then 20 more days to cross 50 crore vaccinations on August 6. It then took 76 days to go past the 100-crore mark.

Story first published: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 10:28 [IST]