India reports 15,906 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours; Active caseload stands at 1,72,594

India reports 14,306 new cases; Kerala, Maharashtra, TN register 1,000+ cases daily

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 25: India reported 14,306 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry on Monday. A total of 443 fatalities were reported across the country to take the death toll to 454,712.

On Sunday, 18,762 patients recuperated from the infection to take the total number of recoveries in the country to 3,35,67,367 since the beginning of the pandemic. The recovery rate stands at 98.18 percent, the highest since March 2020.

The active caseload stands at 1,67,695 and it accounts for less than 1% of total cases, (currently at 0.49%). While the Weekly Positivity Rate (1.24%) is less than 2% for the last 31 days, the Daily positivity rate (1.43%) has remained less than 2% for the last 21 days.

With the administration of 12,30,720 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 102.27 Cr (1,02,27,12,895) as per provisional reports till 7 am on Monday.In last 24 hours, a total of 9,98,397 tests were conducted. India has so far conducted over 60.07 Cr (60,07,69,717) cumulative tests.

States with 1,000+ cases

Kerala, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu are reporting over 1,000 cases on a daily basis.

On Sunday, Kerala registered 8,538 new Covid-19 cases with 363 deaths, whereas Maharashtra logged 1,410 fresh cases with 18 deaths with Tamil Nadu recording 1,127 new Covid-19 cases with 15 fatalities.

There is an increase in Covid-19 cases in West Bengal after Durga Puga and the state reported 989 fresh cases with 10 fatalities.