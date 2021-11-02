India reports 10,423 new Covid-19 cases, lowest in 259 days

India reports 12,830 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; daily tally 10.36% less than yesterday

New Delhi, Nov 02: India added 10,423 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally of infections to 3,42,96,237 in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll climbed to 4,58,880 with 443 deaths, according to the data. The country has 1,53,776 active coronavirus cases, which is the lowest in 250 days.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 2, 2021, 9:57 [IST]