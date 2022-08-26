In a first, Italian man infected with COVID-19, HIV, monkeypox at the same time

India reports 10,256 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours; Active cases 90,707

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 26: India logged 10,256 new coroanvirus infections taking the total tally of cases to 4,43,89,176, while the active cases declined to 90,707, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 5,27,556 with 68 fatalities which includes 29 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.20 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.61 per cent, the ministry said.

A decline of 3,340 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate stood at 2.43 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 3.02 per cent.

A total of 88.43 crore Covid tests have been conducted so far with 4,22,322 conducted in the last 24 hours.

The new deaths include six from Maharashtra, four each from Rajasthan and Delhi, three each from Chhattisgarh and Karnataka, two each from Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Punjab and West Bengal.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

Story first published: Friday, August 26, 2022, 10:41 [IST]