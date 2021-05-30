YouTube
    India reports 1,65,553 new COVID19 cases, 3,460 fatalities in past 24 hours

    New Delhi, May 30: India on Sunday reported 1,65,553 new COVID19 cases, 2,76,309 discharges & 3,460 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry. The total tally mounts to 2,78,94,800 and total death toll rises to 3,25,972.

    A total of 325,972 people have died due to the coronavirus disease, data updated at 8am showed. The country's death toll has been below 4,000 for the fourth straight day.

    States like Kerala, Delhi, Puducherry, Meghalaya and Mizoram on Saturday decided to extend Covid-induced lockdown to blunt its fierce infection surge, while a clutch of other states like Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka eased restrictions.

    X